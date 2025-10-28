Goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky Named Player of the Week 34

Published on October 28, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky was named the USL Championship Player of the Week for Week 34, USL announced today. Rakovsky made three saves, helping Rising keep a third straight shutout in its final match of the 2025 season, a 0-0 draw on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on October 25 at Highmark Stadium.

Including Saturday's performance in Pittsburgh, Rakovsky has now gone 428 minutes without letting in a goal from open play, dating back to the 22nd minute of Rising's 3-3 draw against Oakland Roots SC on September 27. The German shot-stopper finished the 2025 regular season with 59 saves, leading Rising to nine victories. Notably, the honor marks Rakovsky's second appearance on the Team of the Week, and first since Week 15.

"The players are working hard," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said following the result in Pittsburgh. "They're doing the job required defensively as well as offensively. For us, it's just about continuing this trend. Once you keep a clean sheet, we know we can score goals. This will just help the team to continue to grow in its confidence."

Rakovsky will look to keep his clean sheet streek going when Rising kicks off its 2025 USL Championship playoff run in the Western Conference Quarterfinals against El Paso Locomotive FC at 6:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, November 1, at Southwest University Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.