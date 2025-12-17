Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Adrian Pelayo to Multi-Year Deal

Published on December 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed defender Adrian Pelayo to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. The acquisition marks Rising's second defensive addition this offseason after it signed defender Luke Biasi to a multi-year deal on December 8.

Pelayo, 19, joins Rising from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, where he appeared in 18 matches (17 starts) in 2025 for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, notching an assist. Notably, Pelayo played a crucial role in helping Whitecaps FC 2 secure a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro postseason, scoring the decisive penalty against Sporting Kansas City II on September 19 to help his club earn the point that proved to be the difference in qualification.

"(Pelayo) is a young player with a lot of potential," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "He's a footballer who has good ability and we are looking forward to working with him to help the club achieve our objectives and his."

In addition to past USL Championship experience (North Carolina FC, 2023-2024), Pelayo spent 2024-2025 with Liga MX side CD Chivas Guadalajara, where he netted two goals across 20 appearances for the club's U-19 and U-23 sides.

On the international stage, Pelayo represented Mexico at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, starting a match as Mexico's U-17 Youth National Team made a run to the Round of 16. Pelayo (Mexico, United States, Argentina) joins Rising as one of five players on the current roster to have represented their nation in international competition.

Adrian Pelayo: By the Numbers

-Signed with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (MLS NEXT Pro) for 2025 season.

-Appeared in 18 matches (17 starts) in all competitions, contributing one assist for Vancouver.

-Signed MLS short-term agreement with Whitecaps in June for rivalry match against Seattle Sounders.

-Made 20 appearances with CD Chivas de Guadalajara's U-19 and U-23 side (2024-25), scoring two goals.

-Has previous USL Championship experience at North Carolina FC (2023-24).

-Started in all three matches he appeared in while in Cary.

-Appeared in 14 matches (10 starts) across two seasons (2022-2023) with Portland Timbers2 (MLS NEXT Pro).

-Represented Mexico at 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

-Made one start in the competition for a Mexico YNT side that made the tournament's Round of 16.

-Has citizenship in three countries (United States, Mexico, Argentina).

Transaction: Phoenix Rising signs defender Adrian Pelayo to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Adrian Pelayo

Pronunciation: Ah-dree-awn Pay-law-yo

Position: Defender

DOB: May 16, 2006 (19)

Birthplace: Stayton, OR

Former Club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 (MLS NEXT Pro)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Dec. 17, 2025):

Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

Defenders (5): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping

Forwards (5): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.