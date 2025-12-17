FC Tulsa Confirms Return of Defender Delentz Pierre for 2026 Season

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that defender Delentz Pierre will return for the 2026 USL Championship season, reinforcing a defensive unit that made major strides in 2025.

Pierre, 25, delivered a season marked by poise, reliability, and high-end defensive production. He appeared in 26 matches, logged 1,921 minutes, and balanced 19 starts with seven key substitute appearances. His defensive output was among the strongest on the roster, finishing the year with 14 tackles won at a sharp 77.8% success rate, along with 22 interceptions, 7 blocks, and 136 clearances.

Beyond his defensive presence, Pierre added meaningful quality in possession. He completed 408 successful passes across the season with a 76.5% accuracy rate, showing comfort and composure in building from the back. In the opponent's half, he maintained a strong 62.5% accuracy, demonstrating his ability to step into midfield lines.

Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell shares, "We are delighted Delentz is back with us in 2026. Delentz was key for us last season both at the back and later on in the year in the middle of the field when we had injuries. He is a top competitor and that shows when he is out on the field. We look forward to another big season from him."

Pierre's steady rise over the year earned him his first USL Championship Team of the Week honor in Week 10 (May 13, 2025) and solidified his reputation as a defender who both disrupts and starts meaningful possession sequences.

Pierre arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign after developing within Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake system and gaining valuable USL Championship experience with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

