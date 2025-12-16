FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli

Tulsa, Okla. - FC Tulsa is proud to announce the return of midfielder Giordano Colli ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The Perth, Australia native is the fifth returning player from the club's 2025 Western Conference-winning roster, joining defender Lamar Batista, midfielders Boubacar Diallo and Jamie Webber, and forward Taylor Calheira.

Across 33 matches and 2,383 minutes, Colli operated as the connective tissue of Tulsa's midfield, starting 25 times and dictating tempo with confidence. He delivered 555 successful passes at a strong 70.5% accuracy, including 62.3% accuracy in the opponent's half, underscoring his ability to advance play under pressure and keep Tulsa on the front foot. His creativity translated into production with 34 key passes, three assists, and a pair of goals, supported by a 57.9% shooting accuracy that added danger from distance and late-arriving runs.

"We are excited to have Gio back in the middle for us next season. His work rate is incredible and his ability to turn in consistent performances will be important for us in 2026," says Sporting Director and General Manager, Caleb Sewell, "We look forward to him having a big preseason and continuing on from where he left off this season."

Colli's two-way impact extended well beyond possession. Defensively, he won 23 tackles at a 54.8% success rate, recorded 32 clearances, and tallied 15 interceptions, consistently disrupting opposition build-up and initiating transitions. His mix of intelligence, timing, and physicality solidified the midfield as one of FC Tulsa's strengths throughout the 2025 campaign.

