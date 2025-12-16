New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United is thrilled to unveil its 2026 USL Championship Regular Season schedule, marking the club's eight season of competition. United will kick off the year on March 14 on the road against Oakland Roots SC, opening the campaign with a Western Conference matchup in California.
Following the season opener at Oakland Roots SC, United will continue its early road stretch with a trip to San Antonio FC on March 21 before returning home for the 2026 home opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on March 28.
The 2026 USL Championship season will feature 25 teams, with 13 in the Eastern Conference and 12 in the Western Conference. New Mexico United will compete in the Western Conference and is scheduled for a 30-match campaign, including 15 home matches and 15 away matches. Each Western Conference team will play 24 games against in-conference opponents and six games against Eastern Conference opponents, completing the 30-game regular season schedule.
Fans can view the full 2026 schedule now, with theme nights to be announced soon.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025
- Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Aedan Stanley - Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's 2026 Schedule to Feature Home Games on Thunder, Fourth of July - Louisville City FC
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - New Mexico United
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC to Participate in Group Five of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed - Lexington Sporting Club
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup
- USL Championship Names Dayonn Harris 2025 Comeback Player of the Year
- 2025 End of Year Review: Top New Mexico United Academy Alumni College Performers
- New Mexico United Re-Signs Goalkeeper Kris Shakes for the 2026 Season