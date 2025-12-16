New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule

Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United is thrilled to unveil its 2026 USL Championship Regular Season schedule, marking the club's eight season of competition. United will kick off the year on March 14 on the road against Oakland Roots SC, opening the campaign with a Western Conference matchup in California.

Following the season opener at Oakland Roots SC, United will continue its early road stretch with a trip to San Antonio FC on March 21 before returning home for the 2026 home opener against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on March 28.

The 2026 USL Championship season will feature 25 teams, with 13 in the Eastern Conference and 12 in the Western Conference. New Mexico United will compete in the Western Conference and is scheduled for a 30-match campaign, including 15 home matches and 15 away matches. Each Western Conference team will play 24 games against in-conference opponents and six games against Eastern Conference opponents, completing the 30-game regular season schedule.

Fans can view the full 2026 schedule now, with theme nights to be announced soon.







