A Dog Gone Good Time: United to Host Their Second Annual Pups on the Pitch Night

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the front PAWffice are excited to announce the return of their Pups on the Pitch Night. This barking good time will take place on April 25th at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park as the Black and Yellow take on USL League 1 side AV ALTA FC.

"Sniff Sniff Bark Bark," said Willow Grace, the dog of New Mexico United's Manager of Communications Carlos Tenorio II. When asked about her excitement for Pups on the Pitch Grace responded, "Bark Bark Woof Woof."

Fans looking to bring their four-legged friends to the match will need to buy a berm ticket online at SeatGeek.com. When fans buy their tickets, they will have to purchase a $5.05 ticket for the furry friend. Dogs are only allowed in the berm area and not in the seating bowl. Season Ticket Members can get their dog tickets via the SeatGeek app or by calling a United ticketing representative. Season Ticket Members do not need to buy an additional berm ticket, but must sit in the berm with their dog.

Fans bringing their dogs must sign a waiver at the First Base gate before entering and show proof of Rabies vaccination. Dogs must have up-to-date rabies vaccination tags or documentation. Each person may bring one (1) dog, and they must remain on leash and in the berm at all times. Water stations, clean-up stations, and a special dog merchandise stand will be available in the berm area. There will also be dogs available for adoption at the fan fest and in the stadium. There will also be an on-field pregame Pup Parade. Anyone interested should meet at the berm at 6:30 PM. For more information, please contact info@newmexicoutd.com or call the office at 505-209-7529.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

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