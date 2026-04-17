LouCity to Face Another MLS Club in Open Cup's Round of 16

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will travel to play Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 16. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 29, at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium with broadcast coverage on Paramount+.

LouCity advanced from the Round of 32 with a 2-1 victory over Austin FC. It marked Louisville's second U.S. Open Cup victory over an MLS team and first since 2018. Houston, meanwhile, defeated El Paso Locomotive FC by a 4-1 score to set up this pairing.

"It's great for the club. It's great for our players," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said of the matchup. "We need to continue to strive to play against the best teams, and Houston are up there. We're excited about it. Like I keep saying, we're in it to win it. We're looking forward to it."

In league play this season, Houston sits 12th in the MLS Western Conference with a 2-4-0 record. The Dynamo have won the U.S. Open Cup twice, in 2018 and 2023.

Louisville has never won away at an MLS club in five previous opportunities, most recently coming in 2024 at Seattle Sounders FC. But this LouCity squad is off to a hot start in 2026, going 7-1-1 across all competitions.

The Round of 16 represents the first competitive meeting between Louisville and Houston, though the two did clash in preseason play on January 24. The clubs also met in the 2021 preseason.

Should LouCity advance past Houston, it would match 2018's team for the club's deepest Open Cup run.

The Final Draw, setting the matchups and hosts for the Quarterfinals through the Final, will be aired live on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 30.

Quarterfinals will be played May 18-19 before Semifinals from September 15-16. It all leads up to the Open Cup's October 21 Final.

U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Tuesday, April 28

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United FC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC - 10 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, April 29

Red Bull New York vs. New York City FC - 7 p.m. (Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network)

The Golazo Show - 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC - 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Columbus Crew vs. One Knoxville SC - 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Louisville City FC - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

Colorado Rapids vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - 9 p.m. (Paramount+)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

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