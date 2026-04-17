Loudoun United FC Sign Midfielder Matthew Guzman-Veizaga and Forward Ignacio Alem to USL Two Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has signed midfielder Matthew Guzman-Veizaga and forward Ignacio Alem to its USL Two team for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Guzman-Veizaga joins Loudoun United following a strong junior season at Marymount University, where he appeared in 21 matches and made 17 starts for the Saints. The Leesburg native has steadily developed throughout his collegiate career, building on a sophmore season that saw him contribute three goals. Guzman-Veizaga brings versatility and composure to the squad, with the ability to impact the game in multiple areas of the pitch. A product of Tuscarora High School and Loudoun Soccer Club, Guzman-Veizaga earned extensive honors at the high school level, including two First Team All-Stae selections, two First Team All-Region honors, and three All-District recognitions. He was also named to the Atlantic East All-Academic Team in 2025.

"Matti joins us after impressing the staff during the tryouts we held back in December," said Loudoun United FC USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "Currently playing at Marymount University, he brings a lot of presence in the central areas and is a very technically proficient player on the ball. We are really excited to work with Matti and look forward to seeing him thrive in our environment."

Player: Matthew Guzman-Veizaga

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 01/02/2005

Age: 21

Birthplace: Leesburg, VA

Height: 6'3''

Status: Domestic

Alem arrives with a string developmental background and experience at both the collegiate and professional pathway levels. The Potomac, Maryland native is currently a redshirt junior at the University of Akron, where he contributed during a standout season for the zips. Prior to Akron, Alem spent two seasons at the University of Virginia, making 11 appearances while competing in one of the top conferences in the country. Before his collegiate career, Alem was wodely regarded as one of the top prospects in the Mid-Atlantic region. A four-star recruit, he was ranked as the No. 2 player in teh region by TopDrawerSoccer and earned MLS NEXT All-Star honors twoce during his time with the D.C. United Academy. He also helped lead the academy to an MLS NEXT Cup title during the 2021-22 seasona nd gained international experience training with the United States U-17 National Team setup. Alem has additional familiarity with the professional environment, having previously spent time with Loudoun United FC during a loan stint earlier in his career.

"Ignacio is a very familiar name in the soccer scene in the DMV area and beyond," said Loudoun United FC USL Two Head Coach, Matthew Mountford. "He brings first team experience along with standout seasons at Akron where he heavily contributed to their best season in years last fall. He will bring lots of energy and talent to the group and we expect him to continue to replicate the form in his collegiate career."

Player: Ignacio Alem

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 03/02/2006

Age: 20

Birthplace: Potomac, MD

Height: 5'10''

Status: Domestic

Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match as they host Charleston Battery at Segra Field for a 6:00 PM kickoff on April 25. Come out and watch as Loudoun take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

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