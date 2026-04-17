Preview: Rowdies at Charleston

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







The Tampa Bay Rowdies head into this Saturday's road contest with the Charleston Battery as the last unbeaten team stand in the Eastern Conference and one of only two teams across the league without a loss in their ledger. Although the Rowdies were forced to settle for just a point in a 2-2 draw with Oakland Roots SC last week, the club is still off one of the best starts in their history. The current five-match unbeaten streak to start the season is the best start to a campaign for the club since 2021.

While the Rowdies look to keep their unbeaten run alive, Charleston are hoping to rebound following a 3-0 road defeat at the hands of USL Championship newcomers, Brooklyn FC, last weekend. Charleston holds the edge over the Rowdies in the all-time series. The Rowdies have a record of 9 wins, 15 losses, and 3 draws in all comeptitions against Charleston.

No Quarter Derby

Saturday marks the return of the No Quarter Derby, a name coined by the supporters of the Rowdies and Battery. The No Quarter Derby is a regular-season contest between the two Eastern Conference rivals, with the deciding match in this year's edition set to be played at Al Lang Stadium on June 10 when the Rowdies host the return leg.

The Rowdies are hoping to turn their fortunes against Charleston around starting this weekend. Charleston have claimed victory in the No Quarter Derby the last four seasons, with the Rowdies unable to record a road victory in the series in that stretch. The Battery have had the best of the Rowdies recently in the all-time series as well, with five straight wins across the regular season, playoffs, and USL Cup.

Switching Sides

A trio of Charleston's regulars have swapped sides in the No Quarter Derby in the offseason. Leland Archer, Nate Dossantos, and MD Myers all traded Charleston's Black and Yellow for the Tampa Bay's Green and Gold. Archer, who departed with the second most appearances in the club's history, has yet to make his Rowdies debut, but Dossantos and Myers have both been key contributors through their current five-match unbeaten run. Myers has already bagged two goals and one assist, while Dossantos has played all but one minute of action while helping the club record three shutouts.

"Even when I was in Charleston, I always enjoyed playing against Tampa Bay," said Dossantos. "The games were really good, the quality was really high. I think a lot of people will be looking forward to seeing this game, even as neutrals. Especially as a player, these are great games to play in."

Russ Hits 100

Rowdies Forward Russell Cicerone marked a major milestone in his career last week by becoming the 11th player in league history to record 100 regular season goal contributions. Cicerone has now notched 71 goals and 29 assists in his career, with two of those tallies and one assist coming as a member of the Rowdies this season. Another goal would move him into a tie for the 10th most regular season goals on the league's all-time scoring leaderboard. Cicerone chatted about hitting his recent milestone this week. Click here to read the interview.

National Spotlight

Saturday's No Quarter Derby matchup will get the national spotlight. The match will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network as part of the USL Championship's slate of natonal broadcast matchups. Al Lang Stadium will get its turn on the national stage in the return leg of the No Quarter Derby on June 10.

Scouting Charleston

As already mentioned above, several of Charleston's frequent contributors from the last few seasons are now suiting up for the Rowdies. Leland Archer, Nate Dossantos, and MD Myers are not the only notable departures for the Battery, though. Last year's leading scorer Cal Jennings has moved overseas, while three-time USL All-League Midfielder Aaron Molloy exited for Lexington SC via a record-breaking transfer. Even with the recent losses, Charleston's roster still boasts quality players. Former USL Championship Defender of the Year Graham Smith is among them, as are new additions like U.S. Youth international Colton Swan and veteran midfielder Laurent Kissiedou. Kissiedou reunites with head coach Ben Pirmann in Charleston after previously enjoying the best stretch of his career under Pirmann at Memphis 901 FC.

Upcoming Rowdies Milestones

Approaching 100 regular season appearances: Jahmali Waite (99)

Approaching 30 regular season assists: Russell Cicerone (29)

Approaching 30 regular season shutouts: Jahmali Waite (29)

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke (99 appearances) is nearing his 100th appearance for the Rowdies across all competitions. Wyke would be the 11th player from the Rowdies 2021 Players' Shield winning squad to hit 100 club appearances.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Vivi, Wyke

USL Championship Matchday 6

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Charleston Battery

Saturday, April 18, 3 p.m. ET

Patriots Point Soccer Stadium, Charleston, SC

League Records

Rowdies: 4-0-1 (2-0-0 on the road), 13 pts, 1st in the East

Charleston: 3-2-0 (2-0-0 at home), 9 pts, 6th in the East

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 16, 2026

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