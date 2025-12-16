FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - FC Tulsa today announced its full 2026 USL Championship schedule, a 30-match regular season slate complemented by four Prinx Tires USL Cup group-stage matches, setting the stage for another action-packed year at ONEOK Field.

The Scissortails will open the season on Saturday, March 7, traveling west to face Sacramento Republic FC, before returning home on March 14 against San Antonio FC for a homestand that launches the 2026 campaign in Tulsa. The regular season concludes on Saturday, October 24, with a road clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

FC Tulsa will play 30 USL Championship regular-season matches - 15 home and 15 away - in addition to four USL Cup contests woven into the spring and summer calendar. Match times and broadcast details will be announced at a later date, with the most up-to-date listings available at fctulsa.com.

USL Cup Returns in 2026

The 2026 season also marks FC Tulsa's participation in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, an interleague competition featuring clubs from the USL Championship and USL League One. Tulsa will compete in Group 3, facing a regional mix of opponents with knockout-round berths on the line.

Group-stage play runs from April 25 through July 11, with group winners and one wild card advancing to the knockout rounds later in the summer.

Season tickets, mini-packs, and group experiences for the 2026 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their seats at fctulsa.com, call (918) 727-2231, or email tickets@fctulsa.com for more information.

2026 FC Tulsa Schedule

March

Saturday, March 7 - at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, March 14 - San Antonio FC

Saturday, March 21 - Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday, March 28 - Phoenix Rising FC

April

Saturday, April 11 - Orange County SC

Saturday, April 18 - at Oakland Roots SC

Saturday, April 25 - One Knoxville SC*

Wednesday, April 29 - at El Paso Locomotive FC

May

Sunday, May 3 - at Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, May 16 - at Corpus Christi FC*

Friday, May 22 - Hartford Athletic

Saturday, May 30 - at Las Vegas Lights FC

June

Saturday, June 6 - San Antonio FC*

Saturday, June 13 - at Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 17 - Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, June 20 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

July

Saturday, July 4 - Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, July 11 - at Birmingham Legion FC*

Saturday, July 18 - El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday, July 25 - Lexington SC

Wednesday, July 29 - at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

August

Saturday, August 8 - Detroit City FC

Saturday, August 15 - at New Mexico United

Saturday, August 22 - at Orange County SC

Saturday, August 29 - Rhode Island FC

September

Saturday, September 5 - at San Antonio FC

Saturday, September 12 - at Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, September 19 - at Brooklyn FC

Friday, September 25 - at El Paso Locomotive FC

Wednesday, September 30 - New Mexico United

October

Saturday, October 3 - Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, October 10 - at Lexington SC

Saturday, October 17 - Oakland Roots SC

Saturday, October 24 - at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC*Prinx Tires USL Cup Match







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.