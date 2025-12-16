Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - The United Soccer League (USL) Championship has officially unveiled the full 2026 schedule, including the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - the interleague competition between the Championship and League One. Monterey Bay FC is set to play its usual 34 match campaign consisting of 30 regular season matches and four cup matches.

Monterey Bay opens its highly-anticipated 2026 slate with a fiery, must-see home match against NorCal rivals Oakland Roots SC on March 7 at Cardinale Stadium, the first of three scheduled meetings with Oakland in the upcoming calendar year. Monterey Bay hits the road for the first time two weeks later on March 21 where the Crisp-and-Kelp will face their other NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC, making for two derbies in the first three weeks of the regular season.

The Crisp-and-Kelp kick off the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on April 25 with another home fixture against Roots SC, followed by visits to USL League One newcomers Athletic Club Boise on May 16, and again to Sacramento on June 6, before wrapping up the group stage on the Central Coast with Las Vegas Lights FC coming to town on July 11. Overall, Monterey Bay will be joined in Group 1 by Athletic Club Boise, Las Vegas Lights FC, Oakland Roots SC, Sacramento Republic FC, and Spokane Velocity FC.

Two new clubs are set to join the USL Championship with the league welcoming Brooklyn FC and Sporting Club Jacksonville to the Eastern Conference for the new season. MBFC is scheduled to host just one of the two expansion sides - the Florida-based club in a midweek contest on Wednesday, June 10. Monterey Bay ultimately closes out the 2026 regular season with two must-see home matches: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on October 17 and Lights FC in the season finale on October 24. The postseason structure remains the same as the previous three seasons with the top eight teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs, a single-elimination bracket beginning October 30.

Give the gift of MBFC this holiday season and experience it live with our Holiday Flex Pack offer. Each pack includes four flex tickets redeemable for any match during the 2026 season, select seat locations. Fans can secure their spot for every regular season home match at Cardinale Stadium now by becoming a 2026 season ticket holder today. Visit www.MontereyBayFC.com/season-tickets for more info. More information on match times and 2026 theme nights will be made available soon.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.