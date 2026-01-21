Monterey Bay Signs Georgian Midfielder Giorgi Lomtadze to Multi-Year Deal

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed Georgian midfielder Giorgi Lomtadze to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm excited to join Monterey Bay FC and be part of a club that is building something special," said Lomtadze. "I felt the ambition and the unity within the organization from the very first conversations. I'm ready to work hard and help the team to achieve its goal. I can't wait to get on the field, compete, and give everything for the badge of MBFC and the 831."

Lomtadze, 26, joins Monterey Bay from Georgian powerhouse club, Dinamo Tbilisi of Erovnuli Liga, the Georgian top-flight league. Prior to joining Dinamo Tbilisi, Lomtadze spent three seasons with another Erovnuli Liga club, FC Gagra. From 2022-2024, the Georgian midfielder earned 91 appearances in all competitions, adding 12 goals and five assists in 5,374 minutes. In addition, Lomtadze has represented Georgia at each of the U-17, U-19, and U-21 levels, earning a total of 10 youth international caps.

"Giorgi comes from Dinamo Tbilisi, which is the most successful club in Georgian football," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "Coming from an environment where winning, pressure, and high expectations are the standard, Giorgi arrives with valuable experience that will raise the level of our group. He's an exciting attacking player who can beat opponents 1v1, whether out wide or operating centrally, and he gives us real versatility and creativity in the final third. Just as important, he brings leadership qualities and a strong professional mentality that will help drive our team forward. We believe his experience and character will play a big role in our success, while also providing him with the platform to continue pushing toward his own goals."

NAME: Giorgi Lomtadze

PRONUNCIATION: gee-OR-gee Lom-ta-dze

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 6'0

DATE OF BIRTH: October 30, 2001

HOMETOWN: Tbilisi, Georgia

NATIONALITY: Georgia

PREVIOUS CLUB: Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia)

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Giorgi Lomtadze to a multi-year deal on January 21, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 21 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul

