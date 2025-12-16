Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







This morning, USL Championship announced the full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, including the group stage matches for the Prinx Tires USL Cup. For the third straight year, Republic FC will kick off the season at home when it hosts defending Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 7.

Twenty-two of Sacramento's 30 regular season matches will come against Western Conference opponents. The Indomitable Club will face off with each team twice with an additional game against FC Tulsa and Phoenix Rising FC. Interconference play will see Republic FC face off with six Eastern Conference teams, including league debutants Brooklyn FC (April 21) and Sporting Club Jacksonville (August 1).

Following the season opener, Republic FC heads out on the road to face Lexington SC on March 14 before returning home for a three game homestand against Monterey Bay FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Phoenix Rising FC. Additional marquee matches include a season series with NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC on July 25 and October 24, and a road match against defending league champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds on August 8, and a Sunday match against San Antonio FC on September 20.

The league's announcement also included the group stage matches for the in-season 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Republic FC will begin its quest to return to the Cup Final with a home tie against League One side Spokane Velocity FC on April 25 followed by a road match against Oakland Roots SC on May 16. Play continues back at Heart Health Park against Monterey Bay FC on June 6 before closing out the group stage on the road against League One debutant Athletic Club Boise on July 11. USL Cup results will not count towards the regular season.

Additional details, including kickoff times, broadcast information, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

The only way to guarantee access to all 17 home games - as well as a preseason friendly - is by becoming a 2026 Indomitable Member today. Season ticket memberships offer a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seat selection in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.

As a special year-end incentive, fans who purchase a Season Ticket Membership between now and December 17 will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Republic FC Holiday Sweater. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







