Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men's today announced the full 2026 season schedule for its inaugural campaign in the USL Championship as part of the Eastern Conference. The season will run from March to October 2026 and feature 15 home matches during the regular season. The team will also compete in the Prinx Tires USL Cup as part of regional Group 5, adding another two home matches at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn FC kicks off its first season in the USL Championship at home against Indy Eleven on March 8. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to marquee matchups at Maimonides Park, including Hartford Athletic, Loudoun United FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, and San Antonio FC. During the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Brooklyn FC will compete in Group 5 alongside the New York Cosmos, Rhode Island FC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Hartford Athletic, and Westchester SC. All match times will be announced closer to the season's start.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format and will conclude with the 2026 USL Championship Final.

2026 USL Championship Home Matches

Sunday, March 8 vs. Indy Eleven | Maimonides Park

Saturday, March 21 vs. Hartford Athletic | Maimonides Park

Saturday, March 28 vs. Louisville City FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, April 11 vs. Charleston Battery | Maimonides Park

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, May 09 vs. Loudoun United FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, June 20 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | Maimonides Park

Saturday, July 25 vs. San Antonio FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 08 vs. Birmingham Legion FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 22 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | Maimonides Park

Saturday, September 12 vs. Miami FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, September 19 vs. FC Tulsa | Maimonides Park

Wednesday, September 30 vs Detroit City FC | Maimonides Park

Saturday, October 03 vs. Rhode Island FC | Maimonides Park

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches

Saturday, April 25 at New York Cosmos |Hinchliffe Stadium

Saturday, May 16 vs. Hartford Athletic | Maimonides Park

Sunday, June 07 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine | Maimonides Park

Saturday July 11 at Rhode Island FC | Centreville Bank Stadium

Ticketing Information

Brooklyn FC men's season tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek. Packages include all 17 home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders retain priority access to seat selection and early pricing.

Additional men's team staff announcements, community initiatives, and player signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.







