Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men's today announced the full 2026 season schedule for its inaugural campaign in the USL Championship as part of the Eastern Conference. The season will run from March to October 2026 and feature 15 home matches during the regular season. The team will also compete in the Prinx Tires USL Cup as part of regional Group 5, adding another two home matches at Maimonides Park.
Brooklyn FC kicks off its first season in the USL Championship at home against Indy Eleven on March 8. Throughout the season, fans can look forward to marquee matchups at Maimonides Park, including Hartford Athletic, Loudoun United FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, and San Antonio FC. During the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Brooklyn FC will compete in Group 5 alongside the New York Cosmos, Rhode Island FC, Portland Hearts of Pine, Hartford Athletic, and Westchester SC. All match times will be announced closer to the season's start.
At the conclusion of the regular season, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2026 USL Championship Playoffs. The USL Championship Playoffs will remain a single-elimination and fixed bracket format and will conclude with the 2026 USL Championship Final.
2026 USL Championship Home Matches
Sunday, March 8 vs. Indy Eleven | Maimonides Park
Saturday, March 21 vs. Hartford Athletic | Maimonides Park
Saturday, March 28 vs. Louisville City FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, April 11 vs. Charleston Battery | Maimonides Park
Tuesday, April 21 vs. Sacramento Republic FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, May 09 vs. Loudoun United FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, June 20 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | Maimonides Park
Saturday, July 25 vs. San Antonio FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 08 vs. Birmingham Legion FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 22 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, August 29 vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville | Maimonides Park
Saturday, September 12 vs. Miami FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, September 19 vs. FC Tulsa | Maimonides Park
Wednesday, September 30 vs Detroit City FC | Maimonides Park
Saturday, October 03 vs. Rhode Island FC | Maimonides Park
2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Matches
Saturday, April 25 at New York Cosmos |Hinchliffe Stadium
Saturday, May 16 vs. Hartford Athletic | Maimonides Park
Sunday, June 07 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine | Maimonides Park
Saturday July 11 at Rhode Island FC | Centreville Bank Stadium
Ticketing Information
Brooklyn FC men's season tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek. Packages include all 17 home matches, with flexible payment plans available. Founding deposit holders retain priority access to seat selection and early pricing.
Additional men's team staff announcements, community initiatives, and player signings will be shared in the weeks ahead.
