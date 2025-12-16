New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The United Soccer League today announced the structure and schedule for the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup and unveiled Prinx Tires as the entitlement partner of the league's annual interleague cup competition.

The tournament will kick off Saturday, April 25, with teams divided into seven regional groups. Six groups will consist of six teams and one group will include seven teams, with each club set to play four group-stage matches in the opening phase, which will conclude Saturday, July 11.

The seven group winners and one wild card will advance to the knockout stage, with the wild card awarded to the second-place team with the most points in group play, followed by most goals scored as the first tiebreaker. The Quarterfinals will be held Wednesday, Aug. 13, followed by the Semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and the Final on the weekend of Oct. 2-4, 2026.

New Mexico United has been selected into group 2 in the Cup. In just their first appearance in the USL Cup last season, New Mexico United quickly made their mark, posting a 3-1 record and showcasing their ability to compete at a high level in the tournament.

The Black & Yellow's home opener in the USL Cup will be against AV Alta FC, for the first time in club history on April 25.

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Groups

Group 1: Athletic Club Boise, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots SC, Sacramento Republic FC, Spokane Velocity FC

Group 2: AV ALTA FC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, New Mexico United, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC

Group 3: Birmingham Legion FC, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, Corpus Christi FC, One Knoxville SC, San Antonio FC, FC Tulsa

Group 4: Detroit City FC, Fort Wayne FC, Forward Madison FC, Indy Eleven, Lexington SC, Louisville City FC, Union Omaha

Group 5: Brooklyn FC, Hartford Athletic, New York Cosmos, Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC, Westchester SC

Group 6: Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, Greenville Triumph SC, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Richmond Kickers

Group 7: Miami FC, FC Naples, Sarasota Paradise, South Georgia Tormenta FC, Sporting Club Jacksonville, Tampa Bay Rowdies

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Key Dates

April 25-July 11 - Group Stage

August 12 - Quarterfinals

September 9 - Semifinals

October 2-4 - 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Final







