Republic FC Adds Goalkeeper Jacob Randolph
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the addition of goalkeeper Jacob Randolph. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.
"Jacob is a great addition to our goalkeeping squad," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He knows what it takes to be a part of an elite defensive team and we feel that he's going to add even more depth to our roster as we battle for multiple trophies."
"I'm excited to join the Sacramento Republic organization and community," added Randolph. "I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity and I'm ready to fight for trophies with this Indomitable club."
The 6'5" shot stopper spent the first two seasons of his career with Eastern Conference club Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. In 11 appearances across all competitions, he recorded four clean sheets and from 2024-2025 was a part of the top defense in USL Championship with 28 clean sheets and just 56 goals conceded during the regular season. This past November, he and the Riverhounds won the first USL Championship title in club history.
Randolph was a standout during his five-year college career. He first attended Barton College from 2019 to 2021 and in 34 appearances recorded a 0.91 goals-against average and an 80% save success rate. His 10 clean sheets rank third in program history, earning him two All-Conference Carolinas selections and three Defensive Player of the Week honors. He spent his senior and graduate year at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and in 17 games recorded seven clean sheets.
