Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's 2026 regular-season schedule has been announced, outlining a 30-match slate as the team seeks to defend its USL Championship title, in addition to four group stage contests in this year's Prinx Tires USL Cup.

In the upcoming 27th season of Riverhounds soccer, the team again will face all of its Eastern Conference foes in home-and-home matchups, leaving six remaining matches - three home, three away - against Western Conference sides.

Once again, the Hounds will face a road-heavy schedule to begin the season, beginning with the already announced season opener Saturday, March 7 at the Charleston Battery. A late change to the schedule sees the addition of another early road contest that was not announced last week - March 14 at Loudoun United FC - making it three straight away before the team's home opener March 28 against Sporting Club Jacksonville.

A home contest to fire up the rivalry with Detroit City FC on April 18 kicks off the Hounds' first prolonged homestand of the season with three straight at Highmark Stadium, and a May 30 visit by Miami FC ignites another summer chock full of home matches with 9 out of 13 games in Pittsburgh from May 30 to Aug. 15.

Other highlights of the schedule include a newcomer taking part in the Hounds' Independence Day tradition, as the team hosts Brooklyn FC on Saturday, July 4. And all eyes will be on a rematch of last season's USL Championship Final on Wednesday, July 29, when the Hounds welcome FC Tulsa.

The four Prinx Tires USL Cup matches on the schedule see the Hounds take on two of their Championship foes and two USL League One opponents - vs. Greenville Triumph (April 25), at Charlotte Independence (May 15), at Charleston Battery (June 6), and vs. Loudoun United (July 11) - with the Richmond Kickers being the other team in Group 6.

Match times and television listings for the matches will be announced at a later date. Dates and times are subject to change, and U.S. Open Cup matches have yet to be determined.

