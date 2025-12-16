Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added 25-year-old defender Keegan Tingey ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The East Bay native was born in Fresno and raised in Danville, California. Most recently with Loudoun United, Tingey will reunite with Head Coach Ryan Martin in Oakland.
"Keegan is an East Bay native who plays with incredible competitiveness, an unbelievable engine, and real honesty," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's two-footed, can beat players off the dribble, and has the quality to push teammates in behind. He's one of the top outside backs in the league, and we're excited to welcome him home for the 2026 season."
Tingey attended De La Salle High School while participating in the San Jose Earthquakes Academy. After high school, he joined the powerhouse Stanford University program, playing from 2019 to 2022. A three-time All-Pac-12 honoree, Tingey signed a homegrown contract with the Earthquakes and played for San Jose Earthquakes II in 2023. In 2024, he joined Loudoun United, where he spent the past two USL Championship seasons.
