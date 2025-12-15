Lamar Batista Returns to FC Tulsa After All-League 2025 Season

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced the return of defender Lamar Batista, following a 2025 campaign that solidified his standing as one of the top defenders in the USL Championship and earned him a spot on the USL Championship All-League Second Team.

Batista was a dominant and durable presence throughout the 2025 season, appearing in 28 matches and totaling 2,384 minutes of play. He started 26 of those contests, was subbed on twice, demonstrating consistency and leadership at the heart of the back line.

Defensively, Batista ranked among the league's elite in multiple categories, finishing the season with 24 tackles won at a 58.5% success rate, along with 203 clearances, 21 blocks, and 27 interceptions. His aerial dominance and positioning made him a cornerstone of FC Tulsa's defensive structure and a key reason for the club's stability at the back.

Offensively, Batista added 2 goals and 1 assist. He recorded 5 shots on target with a 41.7% shooting accuracy, and registered 7 key passes over the season. While not a frequent crosser, his ability to influence play during set pieces and transition moments contributed to the team's attacking rhythm.

"Lamar had a standout season this year and got better each week that the season went on for us. That is what he is capable of doing," says Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager. "To have him back with us in 2026 makes us better and we look forward to pushing him to even greater heights."

The 6'5" Oklahoma native previously played for FC Tulsa in 2023, where his athleticism, professionalism, and connection to the community made him a fan favorite. His return ahead of the 2026 season strengthens Tulsa's defensive core and aligns with the club's vision of continued growth, excellence, and community pride.

