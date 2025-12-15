Kendall Burks Returns to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A crucial component of the Lexington SC backline is back in 2026. Center-back Kendall Burks returns for the second season of a multi-year deal.

Burks appeared 25 times for Lexington in 2025 with 24 starts, logging over 2,100 minutes for the club.

Despite missing a handful of matches down the stretch due to injury, Burks still led the Greens in clearances (124) and blocks (20). He also finished third in duels won (106), winning nearly 60% of his duels on the season.

"I'm excited to get back to work with the guys," said Burks. "I'm pumped to play in front of the fans in 2026. LEXGO."

Before signing with Lexington, Burks spent the 2024 season with San Antonio FC. He led the Texas side in clearances (176), interceptions (65) and duels won (189) while finishing third in blocks (29) and fifth in tackles (27).

The 26-year-old also made 17 appearances for Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire from 2022-23 across all competitions and 13 appearances for its MLS NEXT Pro side.

Burks joins Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez and Xavier Zengue as defenders signed to LSC's 2026 roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







