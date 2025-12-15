Walti Inks Return to Hounds Midfield

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Jackson Walti

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Jackson Walti

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has agreed to terms with another member of its Championship-winning squad, re-signing midfielder Jackson Walti for next season with a club option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Walti, 26, remains in Pittsburgh, where he has been a part of a renaissance for soccer in the city, first helping the University of Pittsburgh reach the NCAA College Cup for the first time, and last season helping propel the Hounds to the club's first league title.

"Jackson is an important part of our group and represents everything we want in a Pittsburgh player. We're thrilled to have him back for next season," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

The St. Augustine, Fla., native played his first professional season in MLS Next Pro with Austin and Colorado before signing with the Hounds prior to 2024. Walti worked his way into a regular starting role by the end of his first year, and although a late-summer injury limited him toward the end of 2025, he returned to the lineup and played a crucial role as a shut-down presence off the bench over the final month and in every match of the team's victorious playoff run.

In two years with the Hounds, Walti has made 64 appearances in all competitions, starting 48 of those. The holding midfielder has three goals and an assist for the Hounds, and he earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors in the penultimate week of the 2025 season.

Walti's re-signing brings the Hounds roster to 10 players retained from last season's title team thus far, with talks ongoing with new players and returners from the side that lifted the trophy last month in Tulsa.

