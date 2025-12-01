City of Pittsburgh Celebrates Hounds Victory

Pittsburgh, PA - The City of Pittsburgh will host a community celebration honoring the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC for winning their first-ever USL Championship title, following their remarkable Eastern Conference Final victory and a dramatic shootout win over Tulsa in the USL Championship Final. This historic achievement marks the Hounds' first appearance and victory in a championship match.

The celebration will take place on Thursday, December 4th at noon on Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, featuring a rally, remarks, and a special opportunity for fans to meet the team and take photos with the USL Championship trophy and Eastern Conference trophy.

WHO: Mayor Ed Gainey; Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato; Riverhounds President Jeff Garner; Riverhounds players and coaching staff; elected officials; members of Pittsburgh City Council; and other officials.

WHAT: Championship Rally and Program - noon to 1PM. Receiving line & Photo Opportunity with the USL Championship Cup and Conference Cup - 1PM to 2PM.

WHEN: Thursday, December 4th at noon

WHERE: 414 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Traffic and Road Closures

To accommodate the celebration, the following traffic restrictions will be in place on Thursday, December 4th.

Grant Street will be closed between Fourth Avenue and Forbes Avenue from approximately 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

Traffic will be detoured off Grant Street at both Boulevard of the Allies and Third Avenue to reduce congestion on Fourth Avenue.

Fourth Avenue will remain open to allow cross traffic traveling toward Ross Street or turning right onto Grant Street.

Motorists are advised to plan travel accordingly and expect increased pedestrian activity in the area.







