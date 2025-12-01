December 2: GivingTuesday Auction Features Memorabilia, Exclusive Experiences, and More
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
This Tuesday, December 2, Republic FC is encouraging the community to get in the holiday spirit with a special GivingTuesday auction. Fans can bid on exclusive experiences, signed memorabilia, and more, all while joining with people around the world to celebrate community and generosity.
Since its launch in 2012, GivingTuesday has grown into a global movement that unites millions around the world to support charities, nonprofits, and local initiatives that make an impact.
Bidding is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST and all proceeds will go to the Republic FC Foundation to support the club's year-round community investment initiatives, including youth scholarships, neighborhood mini pitches, and more.
Auction Items
Autographed jerseys
VIP Ticket Package
Autographed one-of-a-kind Rodrigo Lopez portrait
All-Access Training Experience: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Sacramento Republic FC! This experience invites you to watch a first-team training session up close, meet players and coaches, and see what it takes to prepare for match day.
Flag Bearer Experience: This experience gives one lucky fan the honor of carrying out one of the Republic FC flags in front of the Starting XI player walkouts at Heart Health Park.
Indomitable Welcome Experience: Get exclusive access to greet the players as they arrive at the stadium and make their way to the locker room.
Pump Up the Park Fan Video: Get Republic FC fans on their feet! The winner of this package will have their custom pregame hype video played on the big screen before kickoff. Then enjoy exclusive sideline access to watch pregame warmups up close, and take in all the action from the stands for the match.
Starting XI Junior Announcer: Give a young Republic fan the experience of a lifetime. One lucky child join the entertainment team to announce Sacramento Republic FC's starting lineup live at Heart Health Park.
