They'Re Baaaaccckkkkk: Fan-Favorite Mystery Boxes Available Now

Republic FC fans have a new way to rep their Indomitable pride this holiday season. Limited-edition Mystery Boxes are available now in the Pro Shop. Designed for supporters who love surprises and want to get their hands on any and everything Republic, Mystery Boxes offer a curated collection of exclusive team merchandise, fan favorites, and memorabilia.

Each box includes one player worn, autographed jersey - including plenty from the 2025 squad - as well as a hoodie and two shirts, as well as a random selection of other gear such as hummel shorts, scarves, training tops & bibs, promotional items and more. It's a $250-$300 value, all for the price of $149.99.

No two boxes are exactly alike, giving fans a fresh and fun way to build their collection while repping their favorite team all year long.

Buy yours today at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com while supplies last! And be sure to follow the club's social media accounts @SacRepublicFC to stay up to date on the latest Pro Shop deals throughout the holidays.







