LouCity's Taylor Davila Voted 2025 USL Championship Player of the Year

Published on November 21, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Taylor Davila had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Player of the Year after a remarkable campaign which saw him record four goals and nine assists while delivering standout numbers as a top two-way midfielder to help earn LouCity's second-consecutive Players' Shield.

Davila is the second Louisville City player to win the award, following Matt Fondy in the 2015 campaign, as he added to his third consecutive USL Championship All-League First Team selection.

"It is a great honor to receive this award from everyone in and around the league," said Davila. "Thank you to my teammates and the staff who fought with me every weekend and pushed me every day at work to be a better player. No one receives awards like this without people like you."

Having signed with Louisville City prior to the 2024 campaign, Davila has been a central figure in the club's success over the past two regular seasons. The 25-year-old's single-season best nine assists came on 55 chances created, which tied for fourth in the regular season, as he logged a 79.5 passing accuracy rate overall and 71.4 percent rate in the attacking third.

Davila was a ball-winning force in the center of the park, too, leading all outfield players with 190 recoveries, 31 more than his nearest rival, while winning possession in the central third 122 times, 38 more than his nearest rival. He also tied for sixth in the league with 40 tackles won at a 69 percent success rate while winning possession in the attacking third 21 times, tied for third in the league.

A native of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Davila's +7.15 Goals Added mark ranked first among central midfielders in American Soccer Analysis' database as he burnished his reputation as one of the USL Championship's top talents while becoming the first central midfielder to claim the award since Orlando City SC's Yordany Alvarez in 2011.

"We are proud of Davi and the work that he put in this season," said LouCity Head Coach Danny Cruz. "Throughout his time here in Louisville, Davi has shown his consistent quality week in and week out. With his performance and personality, he has put us in a position to win multiple USL Regular Season Championships.

"This recognition is a reflection of the work that he and his teammates put in consistently all year. I am grateful that I get to work with Davi every day and I am looking forward to continuing to watch him grow next year both on and off the field."

Davila earned the Player of the Year award with 46 percent of the ballot, voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Oakland Roots SC's Peter Wilson finished second with 15 percent of the ballot, while the Charleston Battery's Cal Jennings finished third with 10 per of the ballot.

Eleven players received votes in the overall ballot.

USL Championship Player of the Year Award Winners

2025 - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

2024 - Nick Markanich, Charleston Battery

2023 - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

2022 - Leo Fernandes, Tampa Bay Rowdies

2021 - Hadji Barry, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2020 - Solomon Asanté, Phoenix Rising FC

2019 - Solomon Asanté, Phoenix Rising FC

2018 - Emmanuel Ledesma, FC Cincinnati

2017 - Dane Kelly, Reno 1868 FC

2016 - Sean Okoli, FC Cincinnati

2015 - Matt Fondy, Louisville City FC

2014 - Kevin Molino, Orlando City SC

2013 - Jose Angulo, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

2012 - Kevin Molino, Orlando City SC

2011 - Yordany Alvarez, Orlando City SC







