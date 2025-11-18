LouCity's Damian Las Voted USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year
Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC News Release
The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Damian Las had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year, with the young shot-stopper having produced a stellar second campaign with the Players' Shield title-winners this season.
Las adds the award to the 2025 Golden Glove, which he claimed with a league-leading 0.70 goals against average across 26 appearances in the regular season. He becomes the second Louisville City goalkeeper to win the award after Ben Lundt in the 2020 campaign.
"Winning Goalkeeper of the Year is a huge honor," said Las. "I'm very grateful to my teammates, the staff and everyone at the club who pushed me and supported me all season. Awards like this are always a reflection of the whole group. I am proud to represent this club and this city!"
Joining LouCity on loan from Austin FC of Major League Soccer, Las produced an exceptional campaign between the sticks in a historic season defensively for the club. The 23-year-old led all Golden Glove-eligible goalkeepers with a save percentage of 80 percent while ranking fifth in the league with 72 saves, an average of 2.79 per game.
Las also recorded 10 shutouts and posted a -2.38 goals prevented mark, which marked a major improvement on his first campaign with LouCity when he recorded a +3.37 goals prevented mark and a save percentage of 63.6 percent in 32 regular season outings.
Through Las' performances, LouCity conceded only 19 goals in 30 games overall in the regular season, becoming the first club to conceded fewer than 20 goals in a full regular season since the 2015 season. The club's defensive performance helped it set a single-season record with a 2.43 points-per-game mark as it lost only once in the regular season.
"We are proud of the work that Damian put in this season," said LouCity Head Coach Danny Cruz. "We watched him grow both on and off the field throughout his time at Louisville City. This award is a testament to Damian as well as the group that he had in front of him every game. To see his growth over the last two years has been tremendous and there is no doubt in my mind that he will go on to have a great career."
Las earned the Goalkeeper of the Year award with 45 percent of the ballot, voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello finished second with 42 percent of the ballot, while Rhode Island FC's Koke Vegas finished third with 13 percent.
USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Award Winners
2025 - Damian Las, Louisville City FC
2024 - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
2023 - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC
2022 - Jordan Farr, San Antonio FC
2021 - Evan Louro, Tampa Bay Rowdies
2020 - Ben Lundt, Louisville City FC
2019 - Matt Pickens, Nashville SC
2018 - Maxime Crépeau, Ottawa Fury FC
2017 - Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC
2016 - Mitch Hildebrandt, FC Cincinnati
2015 - Brandon Miller, Rochester Rhinos
2014 - John McCarthy, Rochester Rhinos
2013 - Andrew Dkystra, Richmond Kickers
2012 - Kristian Nicht, Rochester Rhinos
2011 - Miguel Gallardo, Orlando City SC
Images from this story
|
Louisville City FC goalkeeper Damian Las
(Connor Cunningham)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 18, 2025
- Switchbacks FC Announce Alan McCann as New Head Coach - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Spotlight: Taylor Calheira - FC Tulsa
- LouCity's Kyle Adams Earns USL Championship Defender of the Year Honor - Louisville City FC
- Rodrigo Lopez Closes out Storied Career as Republic FC's 2025 Most Valuable Player - Sacramento Republic FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Name Veteran USL Coach Ryan Martin as New Head Coach - Oakland Roots
- Loudoun United FC Mutually Parts Ways with Coach Ryan Martin - Loudoun United FC
- LouCity's Damian Las Voted USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year - Louisville City FC
- Community Health Network and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment Announce Major Partnership for the Title Sponsorship of the Grand Park Events Center - Indy Eleven
- Brooklyn FC Men's 2026 Season Tickets Now on Sale - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity's Kyle Adams Earns USL Championship Defender of the Year Honor
- LouCity's Damian Las Voted USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year
- LouCity Original Niall McCabe Retires After 11 Seasons with Club
- LouCity with Five 2025 USL Championship Award Finalists
- LouCity Lands Six Players on 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams