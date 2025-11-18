LouCity's Damian Las Voted USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC goalkeeper Damian Las

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC goalkeeper Damian Las(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The USL Championship announced today that Louisville City FC's Damian Las had been voted the 2025 USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year, with the young shot-stopper having produced a stellar second campaign with the Players' Shield title-winners this season.

Las adds the award to the 2025 Golden Glove, which he claimed with a league-leading 0.70 goals against average across 26 appearances in the regular season. He becomes the second Louisville City goalkeeper to win the award after Ben Lundt in the 2020 campaign.

"Winning Goalkeeper of the Year is a huge honor," said Las. "I'm very grateful to my teammates, the staff and everyone at the club who pushed me and supported me all season. Awards like this are always a reflection of the whole group. I am proud to represent this club and this city!"

Joining LouCity on loan from Austin FC of Major League Soccer, Las produced an exceptional campaign between the sticks in a historic season defensively for the club. The 23-year-old led all Golden Glove-eligible goalkeepers with a save percentage of 80 percent while ranking fifth in the league with 72 saves, an average of 2.79 per game.

Las also recorded 10 shutouts and posted a -2.38 goals prevented mark, which marked a major improvement on his first campaign with LouCity when he recorded a +3.37 goals prevented mark and a save percentage of 63.6 percent in 32 regular season outings.

Through Las' performances, LouCity conceded only 19 goals in 30 games overall in the regular season, becoming the first club to conceded fewer than 20 goals in a full regular season since the 2015 season. The club's defensive performance helped it set a single-season record with a 2.43 points-per-game mark as it lost only once in the regular season.

"We are proud of the work that Damian put in this season," said LouCity Head Coach Danny Cruz. "We watched him grow both on and off the field throughout his time at Louisville City. This award is a testament to Damian as well as the group that he had in front of him every game. To see his growth over the last two years has been tremendous and there is no doubt in my mind that he will go on to have a great career."

Las earned the Goalkeeper of the Year award with 45 percent of the ballot, voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello finished second with 42 percent of the ballot, while Rhode Island FC's Koke Vegas finished third with 13 percent.

USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year Award Winners

2025 - Damian Las, Louisville City FC

2024 - Eric Dick, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

2023 - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC

2022 - Jordan Farr, San Antonio FC

2021 - Evan Louro, Tampa Bay Rowdies

2020 - Ben Lundt, Louisville City FC

2019 - Matt Pickens, Nashville SC

2018 - Maxime Crépeau, Ottawa Fury FC

2017 - Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC

2016 - Mitch Hildebrandt, FC Cincinnati

2015 - Brandon Miller, Rochester Rhinos

2014 - John McCarthy, Rochester Rhinos

2013 - Andrew Dkystra, Richmond Kickers

2012 - Kristian Nicht, Rochester Rhinos

2011 - Miguel Gallardo, Orlando City SC

