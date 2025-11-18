Community Health Network and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment Announce Major Partnership for the Title Sponsorship of the Grand Park Events Center

Indy Eleven News Release







WESTFIELD, Ind. - Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, the operator of the newly-renamed Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus, today announced a landmark naming rights partnership with Community Health Network, officially unveiling the Community Health Network Events Center at the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to health, wellness, and community connection, and marks a significant step forward in enhancing the athlete, fan and visitor experience at the nation's premier sports destination.

The newly-named Community Health Network Events Center will continue to serve as a hub for local, regional, and national events - hosting hundreds of thousands of athletes and families each year within this world-class indoor facility - while expanding its role as a community resource dedicated to education, wellness, and active living.

The partnership between Community and Grand Park Sports & Entertainment brings together two organizations dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles, supporting youth development, and strengthening community engagement. As the exclusive naming rights partner of the Events Center on campus, Community will also integrate health and wellness initiatives into the fabric of the campus - offering educational programs, athletic performance resources, and community outreach that inspire well-being both on and off the field.

"This partnership with Community Health Network represents an exciting evolution for Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus" said Greg Stremlaw, Co-CEO of Grand Park Sports & Entertainment. "Together we're expanding what it means to be a sports destination - focusing not just on competition and tourism, but on overall health, wellness, and community connection. The Community Health Network Events Center will stand as a symbol of that shared vision."

"Grand Park is more than a sports destination. It's a place where health, wellness, and community come together," said Community Health Network Chief Transformation Officer and incoming president and CEO Patrick McGill, MD. "This is the next step in our investment in Westfield and Hamilton County and reflects our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve. It allows us to connect with families in a meaningful way, supporting active lifestyles and healthier futures."

Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus, with more than 5.5 million visitors annually, is the Nation's premier youth sports destination, located in Westfield, Indiana. Spanning 400 acres, the campus features 34 multipurpose fields, 26 baseball and softball diamonds, and a 377,000-square foot Events Center. Since opening in 2014, Grand Park has welcomed millions of athletes, families, and fans from across the country, serving as a hub for sports, tourism, and community connection.







