Switchbacks FC Announce Alan McCann as New Head Coach

Published on November 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Alan McCann will become the club's newest Head Coach.

McCann joined the Switchbacks in February 2021 as a Performance & Technical Analyst and has steadily grown within the organization, eventually rising to Technical Director and Assistant Coach. He played a pivotal role in helping bring the USL Championship trophy home to the Springs in 2024.

"I'm ecstatic to be welcoming Alan [McCann] as our new head coach. McCann possesses a strong intellect for the tactics of the game, and more importantly, he possesses a deep understanding of how to motivate people," said Switchbacks President Brad Estes. " His drive and passion will be the perfect fit for the Switchbacks. I look forward to working with McCann, his staff, and the players to bring championship soccer back to the Springs."

Before joining the Switchbacks, McCann served as Head Coach of Reading United, the Philadelphia Union's USL League Two affiliate, in 2018 and 2019. During his tenure, he guided the team to a remarkable 28-3-5 record, back-to-back division and conference titles, and consecutive appearances in the USL League Two Final match. His success earned him USL League Two Coach of the Year honors in both seasons. From 2018 to 2022, McCann also worked as a Scouting Director for the USL League Two Scouting Network.

"It is a huge honor for me and the rest of the staff to be given this opportunity. We're incredibly grateful for the trust our ownership and Brad Estes have placed in us," said McCann. "We have been able to achieve a few moments of club history throughout our time here. The immediate goal is to inject new energy to bring more of these moments to the city consistently. We have a committed core group of returning players and have added some new, exciting key pieces already. We're looking forward to continuing the hard work in the off-season so that we can hit the ground running for the 2026 season."







