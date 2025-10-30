Know Before You Go: Things to Know Before Saturday's Playoffs Watch Party

Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

We're gearing up for the Switchbacks Playoffs Watch Party on Saturday, November 1, as we take on FC Tulsa at Weidner Field. It's your chance to watch the game live on the Jumbotron from right on the pitch, with live commentary straight from the press box.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Event Details

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Kickoff: 6:00 PM

Entrance: Phil Long Entrance (West Side) - the only fan entrance

Seating: on the pitch or in the Phil Long Club seats - first-come, first-served

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a comfy spot in the action

Please note that the clear-bag policy applies

Food & Drinks

Paid concessions available, including $5 beers

Activities & Entertainment

We'll have games and activities for folks of all ages

Cornhole, giant Jenga, and more

Mini pitch and blow-up goals for kids

Photo ops with the USL Championship trophy and Ziggy

Merch tent with exclusive Playoffs gear and warehouse sale

And don't miss your chance to win a 2026 4th of July Flex Pack. Stop by the Switchbacks FC tent to enter and learn more.

This is your chance to be part of the action, cheer for the Switchbacks, and experience the Playoffs like never before, right on the field. We can't wait to see you there!







