Know Before You Go: Things to Know Before Saturday's Playoffs Watch Party
Published on October 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
We're gearing up for the Switchbacks Playoffs Watch Party on Saturday, November 1, as we take on FC Tulsa at Weidner Field. It's your chance to watch the game live on the Jumbotron from right on the pitch, with live commentary straight from the press box.
Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.
Event Details
Gates Open: 5:00 PM
Kickoff: 6:00 PM
Entrance: Phil Long Entrance (West Side) - the only fan entrance
Seating: on the pitch or in the Phil Long Club seats - first-come, first-served
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a comfy spot in the action
Please note that the clear-bag policy applies
Food & Drinks
Paid concessions available, including $5 beers
Activities & Entertainment
We'll have games and activities for folks of all ages
Cornhole, giant Jenga, and more
Mini pitch and blow-up goals for kids
Photo ops with the USL Championship trophy and Ziggy
Merch tent with exclusive Playoffs gear and warehouse sale
And don't miss your chance to win a 2026 4th of July Flex Pack. Stop by the Switchbacks FC tent to enter and learn more.
This is your chance to be part of the action, cheer for the Switchbacks, and experience the Playoffs like never before, right on the field. We can't wait to see you there!
