Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and Street Soccer USA Announces 4th Oakland Cup at Día de los Muertos Festival

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and Street Soccer USA (SSUSA), announces the 4th Oakland Cup at the Día de los Muertos Festival presented by the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation with the support of the PG&E Foundation and Anthem Blue Cross. Happening in the heart of the Fruitvale on November 2nd, the all-day, one-of-a-kind street soccer event takes place at the Día de los Muertos Festival in Oakland to benefit Oakland Roots and Soul Purpose Partner and nonprofit SSUSA. SSUSA serves Oakland and the Bay Area's hardest-to-reach and most underserved neighborhoods with free sports and development programming.

"The Oakland Cup is something we missed doing last year and we are thrilled to help support its return in partnership with the PG&E Foundation," said Randy Seriguchi, Director of the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation. "A big part of the magic of Oakland comes to life during the Dia de Los Muertos festival and we can't wait to see everyone cheering on the teams and supporting the work of Street Soccer USA."

The event includes multiple tournaments including elementary school, middle school and high school cups for both boys and girls on two courts located at E12th St. between 36th and 37th Ave. Participants on SSUSA's teams as well as other Oakland Roots and Soul Purpose Partner organizations will compete in the Youth Cups starting at 9 AM PT and continuing throughout the day, where the best street soccer teams in The Town will aim for the title of Street Soccer Oakland Cup Champion.

"The Oakland Cup captures everything we love about the Town: community, culture, and connection through the game," said Emmanuel Sanchez, Street Soccer USA Oakland Program Manager. "With the support of the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and Foundation, and our incredible players, families, and partners, we're bringing soccer to the heart of the Día de los Muertos festival and honoring the young people who make Oakland so special. More than just a tournament, this is a chance to come together. These efforts create safe and joyful spaces to play and the opportunity to be part of something bigger."

Oakland Roots and Soul SC title Sponsor, Anthem Blue Cross, will serve as a sponsor of the Oakland Cup through their Roots in the Community campaign. 'Roots in the Community' is Oakland Roots' grassroots community outreach program presented by Anthem Blue Cross. Roots in the Community is about growing the game of soccer and increasing access for all, whether as players, coaches or fans.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation to bring the Oakland Cup to life," said Beth Andersen, President, Anthem Blue Cross Commercial Health Plans in California. "At Anthem, we believe in investing in the health and vibrancy of the communities we serve, and events like this-where sport, culture, and community pride intersect-reflect what makes Oakland so special."

Schedule of Events

9:00 AM - Elementary Cup

10:20 AM - Middle School Boys Cup

12:20 PM - Guardians Match

12:40 PM - Middle School Girls Cup

2:40 PM - Unity Match

3:00 PM - High School Boys Cup

4:20 PM - High School Girls Cup







