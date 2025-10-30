The Road to Glory: Hartford Athletic Travels to Pittsburgh in First Round of the Playoffs

Hartford, CT - No. 5 Hartford Athletic will travel to Pennsylvania to face off against No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the first round of the USL Championship playoffs. This high-stakes game will be played at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, November 1st at 6:30 pm. The Green & Blue have advanced to postseason play just once before in program history.

The top eight teams from each conference qualified to fight for the USL Championship title. With four initial in-conference first-round matchups, the teams will first battle to be crowned conference champions, needing to win three games to earn the glory. Then, the Eastern and Western Conference Champions will face off to challenge for the overall USL Championship title. The playoffs are single elimination, meaning any loss marks the end of a team's postseason run. Additionally, throughout the tournament, the higher seeded team - based on regular season performance - earns the right to host.

After ending the season with 44 points on a 13-12-5 record, Hartford Athletic finished in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and eighth place overall.

After securing Hartford's first trophy in 25 years by winning the USL Jägermeister Cup at the beginning of October, the Boys in Green will be fighting hard to double up and bring home the USL Championship title as well.

The club, in partnership with a local venue, will be organizing a Playoff Watch Party, so that fans can get together and cheer on the Green & Blue in their first match on the road to glory.

For those looking to have a beverage and watch the match with a bunch of other Hartford Athletic fanatics, J Under the Dome (1 Sequassen St, Hartford, CT 06106) will be hosting a watch party. To RSVP click HERE.

Fans can also watch the match on ESPN+ or stream the game on WTNH.com.







