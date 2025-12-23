Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Spanish Center Back David Garcia
Published on December 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added Spanish center back David Garcia ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Garcia most recently featured for Spokane Velocity in USL League One, where he helped the club reach the league final. He is currently approaching 100 professional appearances across all competitions, including USL League One, the USL Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup.
"David is a defender with real presence. He's a leader and a competitor who never hesitates to put his body on the line for the team," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's hard in the tackle, strong in the air, and has the passing range to help us build from the back. He's continued to improve year after year, and we believe he'll be a tremendous asset to the club. We're excited to bring him to Oakland and confident he'll make an immediate impact."
Before joining Spokane in 2025, Garcia was part of USL League One side Colorado Hailstorm, which won the USL Jägermeister Cup in 2024. The 25-year-old center back brings eight goals and 99 total professional appearances as he joins Oakland Roots.
