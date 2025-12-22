Nick Firmino Returns to Lexington Sporting Club in 2026

Published on December 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - A mainstay in Lexington SC's starting XI a season ago, midfielder Nick Firmino returns to the club in 2026 for the second year of his multi-year deal.

The Brazilian appeared in all 30 of the club's USL Championship matches in 2025, as well as its two U.S. Open Cup contests and three of its four Jägermeister Cup matches. He totaled 2,711 minutes across all competitions, second only to Joe Hafferty.

"I'm looking forward to playing in front of our fans again and competing for trophies," said Firmino.

Firmino scored three times last season, including a jaw-dropping free-kick goal at Monterey Bay FC on June 6.

Lexington signed Firmino from MLS' Atlanta United where he made 14 appearances for the top-flight squad from 2023-24 with four goals. He also appeared 81 times for Atlanta United 2 from 2022-24 in USL Championship and MLS NEXT Pro play, tallying 22 goals and 10 assists.

Before his move to Atlanta, Firmino spent two seasons in USL League One. He appeared 25 times for Union Omaha in 2021 and 16 times for New England Revolution II in 2020, combining for six goals and two assists.

Firmino joins Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Alfredo Midence and Aaron Molloy as midfielders signed to LSC's 2026 roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.