Riverhounds Hosting Open Tryout on January 16

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will hold an open tryout for aspiring professional players on Friday, Jan. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis.

Players will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Sporting Director Dan Visser, Head Coach Rob Vincent, Goalkeepers Coach Jon Busch and other members of the Riverhounds' technical staff during the tryout. Individuals selected from the tryout could be called back for further evaluation, receive an invitation to join the Riverhounds in preseason, and ultimately, earn a roster spot on the professional team.

The tryouts are open to players ages 16 and older. Previous professional, college or high-level amateur experience is recommended. Cost to register for the tryout is $150, but a special early-bird rate of $125 applies to those who register before Jan. 9.

Participants will be responsible for their own travel costs, lodging and food on the tryout date and the team is not offering assistance with visas of letters of invitation except on a case-by-case basis. For more information on the open tryout, please email rvincent@riverhounds.com.

