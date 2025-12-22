Miami FC Announces the Return of Defender Tulu

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced the return of defender Tulu for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Tulu first signed with Miami FC ahead of the 2025 season. Following an injury in preseason, the defender spent the majority of the regular season rehabbing. Tulu made his Miami FC debut on September 19, 2025, and proved to be a key member of the squad for the remainder of the season.

"I'm grateful to be back with the club," said Tulu. "Hungry for a big year and ready to get to work with this group. Vamos Miami! It's Tulu Time."

Prior to signing with Miami FC, Tulu spent his 2024 campaign with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC. Tulu had 24 appearances for the Tennessee team, including the USL Championship Western Conference Quarterfinals against Orange County SC.

Prior to signing with Memphis, Tulu played three seasons for Hartford Athletic from 2021 to 2023. Tulu had 54 appearances for Hartford across all competitions and scored three goals for the team in this time. In May of 2023, San Antonio FC acquired the Togolese defender for the remainder of the 2023 USL Championship season.

Before starting his career in the States, Tulu had a couple international stints. The defender signed with semiprofessional team HFK Třebíč in the Czech Republic. Following his time in the Czech Republic, Tulu signed his first professional contract with the Tulsa Roughnecks (now FC Tulsa) and made his first USL Championship appearances before returning to Europe to play for Portugal's Sporting Clube Ideal.

