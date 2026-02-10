CookUnity and Miami FC Announce Partnership to Fuel the Next Generation of Soccer Players and Fans

Miami, FL. CookUnity, America's first chef-to-you platform delivering meals from Food Network icons, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, and James Beard Award winners today announced a new partnership with Miami FC, to fuel performance and celebrate the local vibrant culinary scene.

Soccer participation and fan interest continue to grow across the United States, driven by strong youth involvement and increasing engagement at all levels of the game. Florida ranks third in the country for soccer interest per capita, behind only New Jersey and California, highlighting the state's deep, multicultural passion for the sport and its strong connection to local communities and fans.

Aligned with this momentum, the partnership brings CookUnity into the heart of Miami's soccer ecosystem. The season-long partnership highlights how meals from award-winning chefs can fit seamlessly into the lives of high-performing athletes and fans, balancing convenience, quality, and exceptional flavor.

"Miami FC unites its local community by championing world-class athletes, and we do the same with world-class culinary talent," said Morley Ivers, Head of Partnerships at CookUnity. "There's a lot of positive energy surrounding this upcoming season, and weÃÂ´re looking forward to being part of the momentum by equipping the team and fans, with performance meals, from local chefs".

"Miami FC is proud to partner with CookUnity, a brand that reflects the diversity, energy, and passion of our community through exceptional food," said Nathan Krum, Head of Marketing & Sales of Miami FC. "With meals crafted by award-winning chefs and inspired by global cuisines, this partnership enhances the fan experience while celebrating the culture and lifestyle that surround the game of soccer in South Florida."

Together, CookUnity and Miami FC are supporting the next generation of soccer players and fans in one of the most passionate soccer markets in the U.S. CookUnity has also sponsored other athlete-focused leagues and events, including the New York Road Runners (NYRR), official organizer of the TCS New York City Marathon, the NYGC team in The Gold League (TGL), and Spartan's Project 300 program. Through these efforts, CookUnity continues to demonstrate how exceptional food fits the lifestyles of people with high-performance fitness goals.

