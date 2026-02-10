Lexington Sporting Club and Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green Continue Partnership in 2026

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to continue its partnership with Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington Green, whose ongoing support will provide lodging accommodations for the club throughout the 2026 season.

Located in a peaceful lakeside setting just minutes from shopping and dining, Embassy Suites Lexington Green offers a welcoming home base for the club, visiting teams and partners alike.

"We're proud to have Embassy Suites at Lexington Green return as LSC's hotel partner for the 2026 season," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for Lexington Sporting Club. "They've been a fantastic partner to work with, and their commitment to hospitality and the community aligns perfectly with our club's values. Their continued support of the club helps us provide an exceptional experience on and off the pitch, and we're excited to continue growing together through our partnership."

Through this continued partnership, Embassy Suites Lexington Green reinforces its role as a trusted community partner while helping Lexington SC meet the demands of a competitive season both on and off the pitch.

"Our continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence," said Kobe Johnson, assistant director of sales for the hotel. "It brings hospitality and high-performance athletics together to deliver a lasting value and shared success season after season - on and off the pitch."

Together, both organizations will continue to deliver a welcoming, hospitable experience to Lexingtonians that strengthens connections across the community.







