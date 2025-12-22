Riverhounds SC to Add Team in USL League Two

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC announces that Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2, the club's men's Second Team, will compete in USL League Two beginning in the 2026 season.

With the addition of Riverhounds 2, the club will be able to provide additional opportunities for players to compete at a high level and continue their development toward the professional ranks. The League Two platform will serve as a critical bridge for top amateur players transitioning from academy and college soccer to senior-level competition.

"Riverhounds 2 plays an important role in our player development structure, and competing in USL League Two will allow us to take the next step in strengthening that pathway," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "USL League Two provides meaningful competition for players while aligning closely with our long-term vision for developing players for professional opportunities."

USL League Two is the top pre-professional league in the United States with more than 140 teams across 37 states, and hundreds of former League Two players have advanced to play professionally in the U.S. and top leagues overseas.

Riverhounds 2 will begin play this May competing in League Two's Central Conference, with more information about divisions and schedule to come in 2026.







