Rowdies Sign Defender Nathan Dossantos Ahead of 2026

Published on December 22, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERBUSGR, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of Canadian defender Nathan Dossantos for the upcoming 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

The 26-year-old Ontario native joins the Rowdies after spending the past two seasons with the Charleston Battery, where he tallied three goals and three assists in 73 appearances across all competitions.

"I'm delighted to add Nate to the group for 2026," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He is a winner with the kind of mentality you need in the team. He has won everywhere he has been - a national title with Marshall University under Chris Grassie, the Players' Shield with Pittsburgh, and has been an important part of Charleston's team over the last couple of seasons. Nate has established himself as one of the best left-sided center backs and left backs in the league, and his versatility is going to be a real asset for us moving into 2026."

Prior to Charleston, Dossantos entered the professional ranks during a two-season stint with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC from 2022-2023. He made 56 appearances across all competitions for Pittsburgh during his first two seasons as a professional, helping the club secure its first USL Championship Players' Shield in 2023 as a regular starter on the back line.

Dossantos played two seasons of college soccer for Duquesne University before transferring to Marshall University, where he won the 2020 NCAA College Cup with fellow Rowdies newcomers Pedro Dolabella and Max Schneider. Dossantos also earned several individual accolades during his time at Marshall, including a spot on the 2020 NCAA All-Tournament Team in 2020 and 2021 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year.

"There are few clubs with the history and success that the Rowdies have, and I am extremely grateful to be a part of this club and community," said Dossantos. "I'm excited to get started and help work towards our goals here in Tampa Bay."

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 22, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Nathan Dossantos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







