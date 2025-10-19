Switchbacks FC Earn Three Points Against Las Vegas Lights
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Juan Tejada in action
(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a massive three points tonight against Las Vegas Lights, ending with a score of 1-0.
Colorado Springs registered 13 shots in the first half, with one hitting the woodwork. Defense created three tackles and five interceptions. Possession altered between teams, keeping the first half scoreless.
Heading into the second half, the Switchbacks kept the pressure on and found the back of the net in the 54'. #14 Duke Lacroix made a quick run up the left flank and delivered a precise pass to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg, who finished it off with a clean tap-in.
The Switchbacks continued to control the match, posting a 78.1% passing accuracy, winning seven of eight tackles, and recording four key interceptions.
The Switchbacks play their final regular-season match on the road against FC Tulsa on Saturday, October 25th.
James Chambers
Overall Thoughts:
"Really pleased with the group. We knew we had to respond from Monday night, and I think the group did it. I thought we were a team tonight, which was very pleasing. I'm really happy with the perseverance to keep going, and obviously to get the goal and then keep the clean sheet."
On Christian Herrera's performance against Las Vegas Lights:
"Thought he [Christian Herrera] did what he needed to do. Really pleased for him and a clean sheet. So a lot of good performances from players tonight, which was really, really pleasing."
Looking forward to Tulsa:
"We can get a little better, but we have to go there, and we have to win the game. I think the boys showed tonight that they're capable of performing against any team. But it's business as usual next week, and we gotta go there and win the game."
Jonas Fjeldberg
On his goal against Las Vegas:
"We've been talking a lot about finishing our runs on the back post, and that's something that we've been doing all season. Today was the day that it bounced to me. And I trust Duke [Lacroix], you know, he's gonna put that ball in. We have done it so many times in training, and finally, it worked out in the game too."
Duke Lacroix
On being resilient:
"Yeah, we knew we had to get a result. We had to be resilient tonight. And we knew that Vegas had nothing to lose. Sometimes that's a trap game, and not in the playoffs, on the outside looking in, which has professionals on the other side of the field fighting for contracts, and we have to be able to withstand that pressure and be resilient under that pressure. The boys did it tonight."
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (2) LV: Nicholas Ammeter (4)
Goals: COS: Fjeldberg (A: Lacroix) (54') LV: N/A
YC:COS: Fjeldberg (45'), Metusala (51') LV: McNamara (34'), Probo (90+3'), Humphrey (90+5')
