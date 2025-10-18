Playoff Momentum Builds: New Mexico United Hosts Oakland Roots SC this Sunday at the Lab

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United continues their homestand this Sunday, October 19, with a crucial Western Conference showdown against Oakland Roots SC. With a home playoff match already secured, the Black & Yellow are focused on finishing the regular season strong and defending their home turf.

United earned a dominant 3-0 win in their last meeting with Oakland and will look to repeat that success this weekend. With high intensity and playoff energy in the air, Sunday afternoon promises another unforgettable match at The Lab.

Players to Watch: Greg Hurst & Mukwelle Akale

Leading the line is Greg Hurst, who is coming off a two-goal performance and a nomination to the USL team of the week. His sharp positioning and ability to finish from tight angles make him a nightmare for defenders. Hurst's movement and instincts in the box will be key for breaking down Oakland's back line.

On the wing, Mukwelle Akale brings speed and unpredictability every time he's on the ball. Known for his sharp footwork and quick acceleration, Akale has the ability to turn defenders inside out and create scoring chances out of nothing. He leads the team in assists and chances created and will look to build on those numbers against Oakland

Scouting the Opposition: Oakland Roots SC

Oakland Roots SC arrives at The Lab having been eliminated from playoff contention, but still looking to close out their season with a strong performance. Known for their grit and resilient style of play.The Bay Area side will be aiming to test New Mexico and finish on a positive note. Forward Peter Wilson leads the team with 15 goals, while goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh has recorded 7 clean sheets,providing stability at the back.Expect a focused and competitive effort from Oakland despite their postseason fate.

What's Next: The Blackout Finale

After Sunday's clash against Oakland, New Mexico United wraps up the regular season with a high-energy Blackout Night against Rhode Island FC on Friday, October 24 at 7 PM MT.

Secure your seats for the final home game of the regular season now.







