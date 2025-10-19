Indy Eleven Stays in Playoff Race

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven stayed in the USL Championship Eastern Conference playoff race with a critical 2-1 home victory over Loudoun United on Fan Appreciation Night.

The Boys in Blue can earn their third consecutive playoff berth with a victory at Orange County SC next Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in their regular season finale coupled with a Detroit City FC loss or tie at Tampa Bay Rowdies earlier that night at 7:30 p.m.

Bruno Rendon led the Indy Eleven attack vs. Loudoun United with his first career brace at the USLC level.Captain Aodhan Quinn set up Rendon's first goal in the 11th minute with a long ball over the top. Rendon chipped the pass over goalkeeper Ryan Jack on his first touch outside the area to give his team the 1-0 lead.

For Quinn, he became the second player in USLC history to record 60 career assists, joining all-time leader Kenardo Forbes (66). It is Quinn's 10th assist this season--a new franchise record. That total of 10 assists is tied for the USLC Golden Playmaker Award with Hope Avayevu of Phoenix Rising FC and Juan David Torres of Charleston Battery with one game remaining.

Midfielder Cam Lindley set up Rendon's second goal in the 54th minute with a pass from the center circle in between two defenders in the left corner of the area. Rendon applied pressure and got the ball off a deflection, took one touch, and buried it into the top right corner to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte made five saves to improve his season total to 68 and his two-year career total to a franchise USLC era-best 141 stops. He also tops the USLC era (2018-) list in clean sheets with 13.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale nowÃ¯Â»Â¿. Place a $50 deposit before the Dec. 1 Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:1 Loudoun United FC

Sat., Oct. 18, 2025 - 9:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Rain, 64 degrees

Attendance: 10,163

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-14-5 (-7), 35 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Loudoun United FC: 12-11-6 (-2), 42 pts; #4 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Bruno Rendón (Aodhan Quinn) 11'

IND - Bruno Rendón 54'

LDN - Own Goal 65'

Discipline Summary

LDN - Riley Bidois (caution) 26'

LDN - Drew Skundrich (caution) 34'

IND - James Murphy (caution) 44'

LDN - Kwame Awuah (caution) 70'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Hunter Sulte, Joey Zalinsky (Hayden White 71'), Ben Ofeimu, Brian Schaefer, James Musa, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy (Josh O'Brien 71'), Cam Lindley, Jack Blake, Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 71'), Bruno Rendón (Edward Kizza 77').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Elliot Collier, Luke Pruter, Brem Soumaoro.

Loudoun United FC Line-Up: Ryan Jack, Kwame Awuah, Bolu Akinyode, Cole Turner (Robby Dambrot 75'), Keegan Tingey, Pedro Santos (Arquimides Ordonez 59'), Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich (captain) (Moses Nyeman 75'), Riley Bidois (Zach Ryan 59'), Florian Valot, Abdellatif Aboukoura (Omari Glasgow 75').

Loudoun United FC Subs Not Used: Alex Nagy, Lorenzo Herrera.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.