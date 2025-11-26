Indy Eleven 2026 Returnees Unveiled

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indy Eleven announced the 10 players returning to the Boys in Blue for the 2026 USL Championship season. Per club policy, the terms of each deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

Indy Eleven 2026 Returnees

Goalkeeper (1): Reice Charles-Cook

Defenders (3): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (2): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon

Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook tied for the second-most saves in a game in franchise history with 10 at MLS Supporters' Shield winner Philadelphia Union in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match on May 7 that was decided with penalties. The Lewisham, England, native made an impressive Indy Eleven debut with six saves in 119 minutes in a 1-0 Open Cup Third Round win over Miami FC on Apr. 16. In two Open Cup matches, he allowed just one goal in 239 minutes (0.38 goals against average).

Despite missing 11 games, defender Pat Hogan tied for 22nd in the USL Championship in clearances with 124 in 19 games (6.5 per game). The Charlotte-area product earned USLC "Team of the Week" honors after scoring a header goal in his Boys in Blue debut at Miami FC on March 15 off a set piece from Jack Blake. He scored a career-high two goals in 2025, with the second one a header off a free kick from Cam Lindley vs. Miami FC on Aug. 23. Hogan made his 100th career USLC appearance at Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 25.

Defender Josh O'Brien scored his second Indy Eleven goal and made the winning penalty kick vs. Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage on June 28. He played multiple positions and all 120 minutes in the team's Open Cup Third Round victory over Miami FC on Apr. 16. In his second season for the Boys in Blue, the Dublin, Ireland, native started 12 of 21 matches, playing 1,001 minutes and recording 45 clearances, six interceptions, and four blocks.

Defender Hayden White scored his first Indy Eleven goal in the final minute of added extra time off an assist from Cam Lindley to give the Boys in Blue a dramatic 1-0 U.S. Open Cup Third Round victory over Miami FC on Apr. 16. In his first full season in Indy, the Greenwich, England, native played 732 minutes in 17 matches with eight starts, five chances created, six fouls won, eight tackles won, five interceptions, three blocks, and 248 passes.

Midfielder Jack Blake is the franchise USLC leader (2018-) in goals with 25 after scoring the game winner vs. FC Tulsa on Sept. 27. The Nottingham, England, native is the 19th player in USLC history to record at least 40 goals and 25 assists in league regular season play. Blake scored a team-high 10 goals in 2025, recording his sixth career brace vs. Miami FC on Aug. 23. He became the sixth player to record 100 appearances for the Boys in Blue in the season finale at Orange County SC. He tied for the team best with 14 goals+assists, earning USLC "Team of the Week" honors five times and "Player of the Week" on July 8.

Midfielder Cam Lindley became the 23rd player in USLC history to record 30 career regular-season assists with his helper vs. Miami FC on Aug. 23. The Carmel native scored the game-winning goal on a laser from 25 yards out in the fourth minute of a 1-0 win at Birmingham Legion on June 4. The 28-year-old Lindley assisted on Hayden White's game-winning goal in the final minute of stoppage time vs. Miami FC in the Open Cup Third Round on Apr. 16. He recorded an assist with a perfect long-distance pass at Loudoun United on Aug. 16. Lindley is third in franchise history with 114 appearances in all competitions for the Boys in Blue.

Midfielder Logan Neidlinger is the youngest player (age 20) on the Boys in Blue roster. The Indy Eleven Academy product had two tackles won in 45 minutes at Miami FC on Mar. 15 in a 3-1 win. The Indy native started the U.S. Open Cup Third Round match vs. Miami FC on Apr. 16, recording two tackles, two fouls won, and nine passes in the final third in 64 minutes in a 1-0 win. He had three possessions won and three passes in the final third in the USL Jägermeister Cup group-clinching 2-1 triumph over FC Tulsa on July 26.

Midfielder Aodhan Quinn won the 2025 USLC Golden Playmaker award with a franchise-record 11 assists, becoming the first player in franchise history (NASL and USLC) to win a statistical category. The league's all-time leader in regular season minutes (24,198) is the first player in league history to record double-digit assists in a season three times. Quinn became the seventh Indy Eleven player to earn All-League accolades in 2025, making his third USLC All-League Team. The 33-year-old's 61 regular season assists ranks second in USLC history, while Quinn stands as the only player in league history to have recorded at least 50 goals and 60 assists in regular season play.

Forward Edward Kizza scored his 20th career USLC goal and third of the season in a key 2-1 victory vs. Birmingham Legion FC on Sept. 21. The 25-year-old Kizza substituted in and scored his second Boys in Blue goal at El Paso Locomotive FC on May 16. He scored his first Indy Eleven goal vs. North Carolina FC on April 5. Kizza recorded an assist in his Boys in Blue debut at Miami FC on Mar. 15, setting up an Aodhan Quinn goal. The Kampala, Uganda, native made his 100th USLC regular-season appearance vs. Louisville City on Aug. 30.

Forward Bruno Rendon notched first career brace and earned USLC "Team of the Week" honors after scoring two goals in a crucial 2-1 win vs. Loudoun United on Oct. 18. The Matanzas, Cuba, native scored his first Boys in Blue goal at Lexington SC on Mar. 22, earning USLC "Team of the Week" (3/25) recognition. The versatile Rendon recorded his first Boys in Blue assist and made a pass that turned into an own goal in a group-clinching win vs. FC Tulsa in the USL Jägermeister Cup on July 26. The 25-year-old Rendon assisted Romario Williams' goal vs. Greenville Triumph SC in the Jäger Cup quarterfinal on Aug. 20.

Elvis Amoh, Oliver Brynéus, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Finn McRobb, James Murphy, James Musa, Ben Ofeimu, Brem Soumaoro, Aedan Stanley, and Romario Williams are out of contract and entering free agency. Luke Pruter, Brian Schaefer, Hunter Sulte, and Joey Zalinsky will return to their parent clubs following the completion of their loans. Thanks to these players for their contributions to our club and good luck to them.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Place a $50 deposit before Monday's Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.