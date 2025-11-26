Loudoun United Football Club Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announced today the club's decisions on the 2026 contract options of several players, placing the current Loudoun United FC roster for the 2026 season at eight contracted players.

The following six players have contracts guaranteed for the 2026 season:

Abdellatif Aboukoura

Bolu Akinyode

Kwame Awuah

Jacob Erlandson

Arquímides Ordóñez

Luca Piras

Loudoun United FC has exercised the 2026 contract options of Ryan Jack and Pedro Santos, bringing the number of Loudoun United FC players under contract for the 2026 season to eight.

The following six players are out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and will not return:

Robby Dambrot

Hugo Fauroux

Yanis Leerman

Tommy McCabe

Ben Mines

Keegan Tingey

Loudoun United Football Club has declined the following 2026 contract options:

Riley Bidois

Surafel Dagnachew

Alex Nagy

Moses Nyeman

Zach Ryan

Cole Turner

Drew Skundrich has announced his retirement from professional soccer. Skundrich returns to Loudoun United Football Club as the Health and Fitness Coach.

The club is in ongoing negotiations with Florian Valot about returning for the 2026 season.

Dane Jacomen returns from a season-long loan with Westchester SC. The club has mutually parted ways with Jacomen, allowing him to become a free agent.

Garrison Tubbs and Omari Glasgow have completed their loans with Loudoun United Football Club, returning to their respective clubs.

CURRENT LOUDOUN UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB ROSTER (8)

GOALKEEPERS (1): Ryan Jack

DEFENDERS (4): Bolu Akinyode, Kwame Awuah, Jacob Erlandson, Luca Piras

MIDFIELDERS (2): Abdellatif Aboukoura, Pedro Santos

FORWARDS (1): Arquímides Ordóñez

The club's 2026 USL Championship regular-season schedule will be announced once made available by the league.







