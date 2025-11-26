Loudoun United Football Club Announces Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2026 Season
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club announced today the club's decisions on the 2026 contract options of several players, placing the current Loudoun United FC roster for the 2026 season at eight contracted players.
The following six players have contracts guaranteed for the 2026 season:
Abdellatif Aboukoura
Bolu Akinyode
Kwame Awuah
Jacob Erlandson
Arquímides Ordóñez
Luca Piras
Loudoun United FC has exercised the 2026 contract options of Ryan Jack and Pedro Santos, bringing the number of Loudoun United FC players under contract for the 2026 season to eight.
The following six players are out of contract following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and will not return:
Robby Dambrot
Hugo Fauroux
Yanis Leerman
Tommy McCabe
Ben Mines
Keegan Tingey
Loudoun United Football Club has declined the following 2026 contract options:
Riley Bidois
Surafel Dagnachew
Alex Nagy
Moses Nyeman
Zach Ryan
Cole Turner
Drew Skundrich has announced his retirement from professional soccer. Skundrich returns to Loudoun United Football Club as the Health and Fitness Coach.
The club is in ongoing negotiations with Florian Valot about returning for the 2026 season.
Dane Jacomen returns from a season-long loan with Westchester SC. The club has mutually parted ways with Jacomen, allowing him to become a free agent.
Garrison Tubbs and Omari Glasgow have completed their loans with Loudoun United Football Club, returning to their respective clubs.
CURRENT LOUDOUN UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB ROSTER (8)
GOALKEEPERS (1): Ryan Jack
DEFENDERS (4): Bolu Akinyode, Kwame Awuah, Jacob Erlandson, Luca Piras
MIDFIELDERS (2): Abdellatif Aboukoura, Pedro Santos
FORWARDS (1): Arquímides Ordóñez
The club's 2026 USL Championship regular-season schedule will be announced once made available by the league.
