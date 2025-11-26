Republic FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC has begun preparing for the 2026 USL Championship season by exercising roster options on players from the 2025 campaign. Thirteen players are set to return for the club's 13th season.

Nine players are under contract with the Indomitable Club for the 2026 season: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Blake Willey, Chibi Ukaegbu, Da'vian Kimbrough, Ryan Spaulding, Lewis Jamieson, Dominik Wanner, and Rayan Djedje. The club has also exercised contract options for the 2026 season with four players: Jack Gurr, Lee Desmond, Michel Benitez, and Freddy Kleemann.

Vitiello, Gurr, and Desmond all return for their fifth season with the club, while Timmer is back for his fourth. The four players-who are all among a part of an elite group of players to surpass 100 club appearances-have comprised the core of Sacramento's defensive unit that continues to be among the league leaders for clean sheets and fewest goals allowed each season.

Willey, Ukaegbu, and Kimbrough build on Republic FC's impressive track record of youth development. The three came through the club's youth academy to sign professional contracts with their hometown team. In addition to their standout performances with Republic FC, the trio have all earned call ups to national team programs in 2025.

Wingbacks Ryan Spaulding, Dominik Wanner, and Michel Benitez, centerbacks Rayan Djedje and Freddy Kleemann, and striker Lewis Jamieson will all return for their second season in Sacramento.

"The start of preseason is less than two months away and we're already hard at work building a roster that reflects the identity and vision of this club," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We'll be forever grateful to everyone who has worn our crest and are looking forward to further strengthening the team."

The contracts for Nick Ross, Khori Bennett, and Cristian Parano have expired, and the club remains in varying discussions for their potential return in 2026. The club did not exercise its contract options to extend striker Sebastian Herrera and defender Aaron "AJ" Edwards. The contracts for Russell Cicerone, Luis Felipe, Jared Mazzola, and Justin Portillo have expired following the conclusion of the 2025 season, while Cody Baker's loan has ended and he has returned to the Seattle Sounders.

Luis Felipe departs following five seasons with Sacramento. He ranks in the top five for all-time appearances, minutes, and assists, and was instrumental in the team's historic run to the 2022 U.S. Open Cup Final. Cicerone wraps his Republic FC career as the third-highest scorer in club history, while goalkeeper Jared Mazzola will be remembered for his standout performance in the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup. Across three seasons, Herrera added 19 goals and seven assists, including four goals against MLS opponents in Open Cup play. Portillo joined Republic FC midway through the 2024 campaign, immediately adding to the midfield corps and appeared in 22 of 23 possible matches. Herrera added 19 goals and seven assists across three seasons in Sacramento. Edwards contributed a goal in 23 appearances across all competitions in his first USL Championship season.

After a 22-season career with over 400 appearances, longtime Team Captain Rodrigo Lopez has retired from professional soccer and will begin transitioning to a player development role bridging Republic FC's youth academy and first team.

In its first season under Head Coach Neill Collins, Republic FC finished second in the Western Conference - a three-place improvement from the year before - and reached the postseason for the 11th time in club history. The team also made history as the first USL Championship team to reach the Final in three separate competitions after advancing to the USL Jägermeister Cup Final in October.

Sacramento's defensive identity remained resolute as the team secured 19 clean sheets across all competitions. With 12 regular season clean sheets, Republic FC led the Western Conference, and in seven USL Cup matches, the team conceded only two goals. Republic FC earned 27 Team of the Week selections, as well as two Player of the Week honors, a first career Player of the Month award for Danny Vitiello, and two Coach of the Week selections for Neill Collins.

In January, the club will host its annual Open Tryouts, when the region's best players get the opportunity to impress the team's technical staff and earn an invitation to training camp. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryout s with early bird pricing through December 31.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2026 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. And as a special incentive to purchase a membership before the end of the year, anyone who signs up as a Season Ticket member now through December 17 will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Holiday Sweater. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.