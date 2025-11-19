Republic FC to Host Open Tryouts on January 10th and 11th

As Republic FC prepares for the 2026 USL Championship Season, the club is excited to once again host its open tryouts, a unique opportunity for local top talent to showcase their abilities in front of professional coaching staff with the goal of earning an invitation to the team's preseason training camp.

This year's tryouts will take place on January 10th and 11th at Bartholomew Sports Park in Elk Grove and are open to athletes ages 16 years and older. Players are encouraged to sign up early and take advantage of $50 off discount that runs through the end of the year.

"We've shown that we can successfully identify top-caliber players for both our first team and academy through tryouts, and we look forward to another year of quality competition," said Republic FC President Todd Dunivant.

Open Tryouts play a key role in the club's roster development. Since 2014, six players have signed with the first team after impressing at tryouts, often using the opportunity to springboard successful careers. In 2023, defender Aldair Sanchez attended tryouts after his second college season, and launched his pro career after a strong training camp. In two seasons with the Indomitable Club, he became one of the most consistent young players in the league.

Each year, at least one person is guaranteed an invitation to join the team for training camp, which provides trialists the opportunity to train alongside professional soccer players and compete against teams from various soccer leagues, further providing exposure to talent scouts from across the American soccer landscape. The wide range of paths was demonstrated by two attendees from the 2025 tryout. Miles Rice, a senior at Chico State, and Tag Chalmers who had formerly featured for Central Valley Fuego, both stayed with Republic FC throughout preseason. Rice went on to sign a short-term contract with USL League One side Charlotte Independence, while Chalmers inked to a USL Academy Contract and trained with Republic FC's first team throughout the year.

For more information on tryout registration and requirements, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts or e-mail Tryouts@SacRepublicFC.com.







