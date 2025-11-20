Detroit City Football Club Signs Connor Rutz to New Contract, Keeping him in Rouge and Gold Through 2027 Season

Published on November 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that forward Connor Rutz (Legacy #162) has re-signed with the club, keeping him in Rouge and Gold through the 2027 season. The City Centurion (100 pro matches played with DCFC) made 22 appearances in an injury-shortened 2025 season and has been a mainstay in the Detroit City FC squad since joining the club ahead of the 2020 season.

Rutz is a DCFC legend; he sits second all-time in appearances for Detroit City FC with 161, dating back to his debut on February 20, 2020, in a road tilt against LA Force, which was Le Rouge's first NISA match. Rutz also sits 4th all-time in both assists (13) and goals (22) for the club.

Detroit City's 2021 Black Arrow Award winner, Rutz, was named to NISA's first team after notching five goals and two assists. Before joining the Club ahead of the 2020 season, the Walled Lake Northern H.S. and Saginaw Valley State product played for the Cincinnati Dutch Lions in 2018. Then he rounded out his collegiate career as the 2019 GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition to his role on the first team, Rutz, a native of Commerce Twp., MI, serves as the Director of Coaching for Detroit City FC Youth Huron Valley. DCFC Huron Valley is the newest youth club to affiliate with Detroit City FC Youth, now featuring a structured player development pathway that leads to Detroit City FC's first teams on both the men's and women's sides. This pathway caters to travel players competing across 10 premier/select and recreational teams.







