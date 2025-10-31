Detroit City FC Opens Playoffs on the Road at Louisville City FC

October 31, 2025

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC on the pitch(Detroit City FC)

Louisville, KY - Detroit City Football Club opens the 2025 USL Championship playoffs this Saturday, as they travel to face Players Shield winners Louisville City FC. The kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Detroit City enters the playoffs off a 1-1 draw at Tampa Bay Rowdies last Saturday evening. DCFC opened the scoring in the 58th minute, as it would be a moment of brilliance from Isaiah LeFlore, who would go from intercepting the ball at midfield to finding the back of the net on a shot from just outside the box to give Detroit a 1-0 advantage. Tampa Bay would go on the attack after the opening goal, and it would finally pay off in the 81st minute as Woobens Pacius launched a shot into the top center of the net, leveling the match at 1-1.

With the draw, coupled with Indy Eleven's loss at Orange County on Saturday night, Detroit City secured the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Detroit City extends its playoff streak to four consecutive seasons, which coincides with its entire tenure in the USL Championship.

This scenario is familiar territory for Le Rouge, as just two years ago, they entered the playoffs as the eighth and final seed and traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Players Shield winners, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Detroit City would go on and claim their first-ever USL Championship playoff victory, as Dominic Gasso's goal in the 78th minute would see Le Rouge claim a 1-0 win.

Louisville City enters the playoffs off a record-breaking regular season. The Kentucky-based side finished the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Hartford Athletic, with a Phillip Goodrum first-half goal sealing the victory for the hosts. The win sets a new single-season league record with a 2.43 points-per-game mark. The hosts also end the regular season on a 16-game unbeaten streak, including a 12-match home unbeaten streak.

Louisville City FC will be appearing in its 11th consecutive postseason, equaling the longest postseason streak in league history of the Charleston Battery's run between 2011 and 21. In each season, Louisville has reached the semifinals, advancing to the final four twice and winning the league title twice.

Damian Las has been a crucial piece of Louisville's success this season, earning him the Golden Glove award. Las finished with a goals-against average of 0.70, a save percentage of 80 percent on 72 saves, and had 10 clean sheets.

Louisville City has dominated the head-to-head in this series, leading 7-2-2. Back in September, Louisville walked away with a 1-0 victory at Keyworth off a goal in the sixth minute from Sean Totsch. The last time these two faced off in the playoffs was the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when Louisville City walked away with a 4-0 victory.

