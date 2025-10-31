Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Loudoun United FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Loudoun United FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs on Saturday, November 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream on ESPN+, and tickets are available here.

NCFC finished the regular season in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 13W-11L-6D (45 points). The 1-0 win over Loudoun United FC in Week 34, along with help from other teams, propelled the club from sixth place to a top-three finish.

Oalex Anderson knocked in Louis Perez's corner kick to score the lone goal of the match. The goal was Anderson's fifth of the season and Perez's sixth assist. Anderson joined Evan Conway and Pedro Dolabella as the only three to score five or more goals this season for NCFC.

Oliver Semmle recorded his second consecutive clean sheet for his fourth of the season. Since joining NCFC on loan in August, Semmle has faced 39 shots on target, saving 26 and conceding 13.

SCOUTING LOUDOUN

Loudoun United FC will make its first-ever appearance in the USL Championship playoffs after finishing in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 12W-12L-6D (42 points).

Loudoun was unable to find the back of the net in the most recent match against NCFC, but did collect a 2-1 road win in Week 2. In the win, Abdellatif Aboukoura and Riley Bidois both found the back of the net. Aboukoura leads the Loudoun attack this season with 12 goals, helping Loudoun to the joint-seventh most potent attack in the league.

Hugo Fauroux finished the season with the second-most saves in the USL Championship with 78 while recording four clean sheets in 27 matches. Ryan Jack appeared in three matches for Loudoun, where he recorded six saves and one clean sheet.

Both keepers have played against NCFC this season, with Fauroux appearing in the Week 2 match and Ryan appearing in the Week 34 match. Both saw the field in the USL Jägermeister Cup match against NCFC after Fauroux received a red card and was ejected from the match in the 53'.

UP NEXT

If NCFC wins, it will face either Charleston Battery or Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.







