NCFC knocked out of 2025 USL Championship post-season in round two
Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell to Rhode Island FC, 0-2, Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals, ending NCFC's playoff run.
Both teams had chances to score early in the tightly contested playoff matchup, but it was Rhode Island who struck first late in the second half.
Albert Dikwa broke the stalemate in the 81', heading home a cross from Noah Fuson at the back post. Dikwa added a second in stoppage time to seal the match.
Match Notes:
North Carolina FC's 2025 season came to an end in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals.
NCFC (4-4-2): Oliver Semmle; Finn Sundstrom, Triston Hodge (Paco Craig - 87'), Conor Donovan ©, Patrick Burner (Jaden Servania - 85'); Thomas Roberts, Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall (Rodrigo Da Costa - 85'), Ahmad Al-Qaq; Oalex Anderson, Pedro Dolabella
Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Louis Perez, Jahlane Forbes, Trevor Mulqueen, Jayson Quintanilla
RI (5-4-1): Koke Vegas ©; Hamady Diop, Karifa Yao, Frank Nodarse, Aldair Sanchez (Aime Mabika - 90' + 3'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Albert Dikwa - 75'); Noah Fuson (Grant Stoneman - 90' + 3'), Zach Herivaux (Dwayne Atkinson - 64'), Hugo Bacharach, Clay Holstad (Maxi Rodriguez - 75'); JJ Williams
Subs Not Used: Jackson Lee, Marc Ybarra
Score:
NCFC: 0
RI: 2
Goals:
NCFC: -
RI: A. Dikwa - 81' (N. Fuson), 90' +3'
Cautions:
NCFC: R. Somersall - 36', M. Maldonado - 42'
RI: N. Fuson - 29'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
RI: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 2,287
Images from this story
|
North Carolina FC huddle
(Greg Ng)
